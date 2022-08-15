Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

