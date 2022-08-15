Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $330,000 Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of BCB Bancorp worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 33.30%. Equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

