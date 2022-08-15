Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,848 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 212,002 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $6,186,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,943 shares of company stock valued at $479,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

