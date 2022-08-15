Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $9,414,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

