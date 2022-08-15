Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $1,759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.37 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.