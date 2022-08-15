Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Titan International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

TWI stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $984.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

