5,013 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

AOS opened at $63.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

