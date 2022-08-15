Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,892,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 492,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,388,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 402,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,085,000 after acquiring an additional 211,481 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $86.37 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 824.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

