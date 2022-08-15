Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

