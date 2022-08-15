Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

GSL opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $732.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

