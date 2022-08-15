Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.