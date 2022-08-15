vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Short Interest Update

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

VTVT stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.