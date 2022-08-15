Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 279.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $35.18 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

