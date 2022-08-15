10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $48.24 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

