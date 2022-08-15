Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.10 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

