Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Position Reduced by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

