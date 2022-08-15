Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,253,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after buying an additional 368,345 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

FLS opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

