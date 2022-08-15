Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 424,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.9 %

ADM stock opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

