Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Innoviz Technologies worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,016,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,838,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,523,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 775,169 shares in the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

