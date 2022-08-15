Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,538 shares of company stock worth $4,510,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

