American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Reduced by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

American States Water Trading Up 1.6 %

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

