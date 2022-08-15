Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 90 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.18.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

