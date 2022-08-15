2,035 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS ITA opened at $107.68 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

