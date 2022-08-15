Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,100 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

