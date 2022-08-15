Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 205 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 342.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $289.00 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.