Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $244,000 Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 1,323.73%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

