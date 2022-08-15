Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $217,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

