Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,384,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 4.0 %

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

