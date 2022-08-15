Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $154.01 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

