Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 400 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,751,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,866 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,570,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 114,799 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $35.63 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

