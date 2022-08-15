Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

