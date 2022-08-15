Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 36,929 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $74.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

