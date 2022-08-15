Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $11,262,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

GWRE opened at $81.97 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

