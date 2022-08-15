Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BKR opened at $26.01 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.