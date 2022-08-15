Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,210 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 722,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

