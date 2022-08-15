TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $137.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

