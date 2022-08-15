Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amdocs by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 486,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.6 %

Amdocs stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.