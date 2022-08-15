Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $137.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

