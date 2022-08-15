iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,010,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,687,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $158.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

