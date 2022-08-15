Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,187,000 after acquiring an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

