Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $698.35.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $628.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

