Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $392.67 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day moving average of $383.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

