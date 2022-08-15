Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.