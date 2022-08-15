Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Frank Guido Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Frank Guido purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$33.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.20. Saputo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$36.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

