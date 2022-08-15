Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 65,500 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUDGet Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$380,103.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares in the company, valued at C$66,181,326.28.

  • On Friday, July 29th, Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,110.00.

TSE GUD opened at C$6.06 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.03 and a twelve month high of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of C$694.62 million and a P/E ratio of -110.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.41.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GUD shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.98.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

