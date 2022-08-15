Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen Purchases 4,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,418.08.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$33.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.98.

Get Parkland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

