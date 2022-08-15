77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte Buys 3,000 Shares

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 161,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,896.80.

Michael Marcotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Marcotte bought 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.

77 (CHM.TO) Stock Performance

About 77 (CHM.TO)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

