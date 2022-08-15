Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 604.9% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,807 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.