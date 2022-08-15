Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director James Pantelidis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.98. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
