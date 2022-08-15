Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director James Pantelidis Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,644,151.10.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.98. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parkland Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

