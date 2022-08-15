Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin Sells 2,370 Shares

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CPGet Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$468,804.60.

TSE:CP opened at C$103.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CPGet Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

